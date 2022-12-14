Jerom Lastimosa still undecided on possible UAAP return

MANILA, Philippines — Jerom Lastimosa said he will decide if he will play one more UAAP season for Adamson next week, admitting he has received offers to turn pro.

After receiving a special award for Season 85–the Bankable Player of the Season–Lastimosa bared he got offers but didn’t specify a team or league.

“For now, wala pa talaga but siguro next week na ako maglalabas ng decision ko, kung aalis na ba talaga ako sa UAAP,” said Lastimosa.

(For now, I haven’t decided. But maybe next week, I will make a decision if I will leave the UAAP.)

The Adamson combo guard is rumored to be headed to South Korea, receiving an offer to play as Asian import to Jeonju KCC Egis in the Korean Basketball League.

Lastimosa led the Falcons to the Final Four, finishing 7-7 in the eliminations and beating La Salle in the playoff for the No.4 seed only to fall to Ateneo in the semifinal round.

He averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steal in the 14-game elimination round.

Lastimosa is grateful to receive a special award, including a Php 50,000 cash prize, to end the season.

“I’m super blessed to get this PSBankable [Player of the Season]. And credit to all the staff of the UAAP. I’m so happy and never expected this individual award,” he said in Filipino.

Read Next