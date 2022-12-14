Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeSportJerom Lastimosa still undecided on possible UAAP return
Sport

Jerom Lastimosa still undecided on possible UAAP return

By admin
0
38


Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa. –UAAP PHOTO

Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa. –UAAP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Jerom Lastimosa said he will decide if he will play one more UAAP season for Adamson next week, admitting he has received offers to turn pro.

After receiving a special award for Season 85–the Bankable Player of the Season–Lastimosa bared he got offers but didn’t specify a team or league.

“For now, wala pa talaga but siguro next week na ako maglalabas ng decision ko, kung aalis na ba talaga ako sa UAAP,” said Lastimosa.

(For now, I haven’t decided. But maybe next week, I will make a decision if I will leave the UAAP.)

The Adamson combo guard is rumored to be headed to South Korea, receiving an offer to play as Asian import to Jeonju KCC Egis in the Korean Basketball League.

Lastimosa led the Falcons to the Final Four, finishing 7-7 in the eliminations and beating La Salle in the playoff for the No.4 seed only to fall to Ateneo in the semifinal round.

He averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steal in the 14-game elimination round.

Lastimosa is grateful to receive a special award, including a Php 50,000 cash prize, to end the season.

“I’m super blessed to get this PSBankable [Player of the Season]. And credit to all the staff of the UAAP. I’m so happy and never expected this individual award,” he said in Filipino.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articlePutin Likely to Isolate Himself in Bunker as Kremlin Hit By Major Flu Outbreak: Reports
Next articleMP Minister Warns Against Pathaan Ban, Objects to Her Outfits in Besharam Rang
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
38
Previous articlePutin Likely to Isolate Himself in Bunker as Kremlin Hit By Major Flu Outbreak: Reports
Next articleMP Minister Warns Against Pathaan Ban, Objects to Her Outfits in Besharam Rang
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677