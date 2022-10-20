Jerwin Ancajas moves up in weight for upcoming fight in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Jerwin Ancajas is seeking redemption in the bantamweight division as he decided to move up in weight from super flyweight.

The former IBF junior bantamweight champion on Wednesday announced that he decided, along with trainer Joven Jimenez and handler Sean Gibbons, to move up to 118 pounds for his home fight in February 2023.

“Yung pinaplano sa February next year, sa 118 na po ako lalaban. Sana palarin tayo sa 118 at makabalik tayo,” said Ancajas in a video. “Pagsisikapan pa natin makaahon at makakuha sana ulit ng title fight.”

(In February next year, I will make my debut in the 118 division. We will try our best to rise again, hoping to get a title fight again.)

The 30-year-old boxer lost his rematch to Fernando Martinez of Argentina by unanimous decision last October 8 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

118 lbs sa Manila Posted by Joven Sports on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

It was Ancajas first back-to-back losses in his career, yielding his IBF Junior Bantamweight title to Martinez last February in Las Vegas.

Ancajas, who holds a 33-2-3 win-draw-loss record with 22 knockouts, is raring to fight again in the Philippines since his last title victory over McJoe Arroyo on Sept. 3 2016 in Taguig.

“Coach and sir Sean are still finalizing the venue for my fight. I will return to practice right away since it’s been a long time since my last fight here in the Philippines,” said Ancajas in Filipino.

