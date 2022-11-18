Jinggoy Estrada pushes for cash incentive hike given to para athletes

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Jinggoy Estrada is seeking to increase the cash incentives given to para athletes that secure podium finishes in international sports competitions, bringing it to the same level as those given to other national athletes.

In filing Senate Bill No. 1442, Estrada seeks to amend the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, to grant Filipino para athletes, clinching gold, silver or bronze medals in the Paralympic Games, and the Asian and Southeast Asian Para Games, with equal cash incentives as those given to their “able-bodied peers.”

“The proposed measure seeks to remedy the discrepancy of financial benefits among our national athletes who demonstrate the same level of commitment, hard work, and excellence in sports,” Estrada’s bill read.

The suggested amendments, it noted, “promotes equality and inclusivity in the discipline, as it recognizes their common achievements in prestigious competitions and the inspiration they bring to the people.”

In a separate statement, Estrada said that having disabilities should not be a factor in weighing the honor athletes bring to the country when they take part and excel in world-level sports competitions.

“Ang ating para athletes ay karapat-dapat na may parehong cash incentives gaya ng ibang national athletes. Dapat pantay-pantay ang pagtrato ng ating mga batas sa lahat, lalo na kung nais nating pagibayuhun ang kahusayan sa larangan ng pampalakasan,” he added.

(Our para athletes are deserving of the same amount of cash incentives given to other national athletes. The law should treat everyone equally, especially if we want to further excel in the field of sports.)

The senator further pressed: “Nararapat lamang na bigyan sila ng suporta ng ating gobyerno at hindi dapat magkaroon ng pagkakaiba sa pagkilala ng katanyagan ng mga nilalahukan nilang paligsahan.”

(It is just right that the government supports them. There should not be a discrepancy in how we view the popularity of the competitions they join.)

Under Estrada’s bill, the cash incentive given to gold medalists in the Paralympic Games will increase to P10 million. A total of P5 million will be granted to silver medalists, while P2 million will be given to those who secure bronze medals.

It likewise proposed to give a P2 million cash incentive to Asian Para Games gold medalists, P1 million for silver, and P400,000 for bronze.

Meanwhile, those who bag gold in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Para Games will be granted a P300,000 cash incentive, P150,000 for silver, and P60,000 for bronze.

