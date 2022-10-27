Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeSportJuan Gomez de Liano plays limited minutes in Lithuania debut
Sport

Juan Gomez de Liano plays limited minutes in Lithuania debut

admin
By admin
0
52


BC Wolves' Juan Gomez de Liano. –BC WOLVES FACEBOOK

BC Wolves’ Juan Gomez de Liano. –BC WOLVES FACEBOOK

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Gomez de Liano made his debut for the BC Wolves in limited action as his new team beat Labas Gas, 95-70,  in the King Mindaugas Cup on Thursday (Manila time) at Alytus Sports and Recreation Center.

Gomez de Liano, the first male homegrown Filipino basketball player to play in Europe, came off the bench and saw action for six minutes as he was scoreless missing four shots but he grabbed four rebounds.

Kristupas Zemaitis delivered 17 points for the Wolves to lead five other players, who scored in double figures.

The University of the Philippines standout signed with the team last week and just arrived in Lithuania days ago.

Gomez de Liano joined the team practice when he arrived this week as he is expected to debut in Lithuania’s main league Lietuvos Krepšinio Lyga soon, where the BC Wolves hold a 5-1 record.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleWhen and Where to Watch in India
Next articleThis Man Lost His Eye To Cancer So He Turned It Into a Flashlight. Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677