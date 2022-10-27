Juan Gomez de Liano plays limited minutes in Lithuania debut

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Gomez de Liano made his debut for the BC Wolves in limited action as his new team beat Labas Gas, 95-70, in the King Mindaugas Cup on Thursday (Manila time) at Alytus Sports and Recreation Center.

Gomez de Liano, the first male homegrown Filipino basketball player to play in Europe, came off the bench and saw action for six minutes as he was scoreless missing four shots but he grabbed four rebounds.

Kristupas Zemaitis delivered 17 points for the Wolves to lead five other players, who scored in double figures.

The University of the Philippines standout signed with the team last week and just arrived in Lithuania days ago.

Gomez de Liano joined the team practice when he arrived this week as he is expected to debut in Lithuania’s main league Lietuvos Krepšinio Lyga soon, where the BC Wolves hold a 5-1 record.

