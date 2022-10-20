Thursday, October 20, 2022
Juan Gomez de Liano signs with Lithuania club BC Wolves

Juan Gomez de Liaño receives his PBA D-League MVP award.

Juan Gomez de Liaño receives his PBA D-League MVP award.

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Gomez de Liano is taking his act to Europe after signing with the BC Wolves in Lithuania.

The 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup MVP on Thursday became the first Filipino homegrown player to join a European league in the Lietuvos Krepsinio Lyga.

Gomez de Liano became the second Filipino to see action in Europe after Jack Animam signed with Radnicki Kragujevac in Serbia back in 2021.

The University of the Philippines standout played in Indonesia and Japan B.League Division 2 with Tokyo Z before returning to the country.

The 22-year-old Gomez de Liano led Marinerong Pilipino to the Finals with his averages of 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.2 steals only to settle for a silver medal finish.

The BC Wolves hold a 4-1 record in the Lithuanian league.

