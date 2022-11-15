Judoka Sophia Nicole Novino leads Martial Arts Festival winners

MANILA, Philippines–Judoka Sophia Nicole Novino pulled off an ippon (1-0) win over Baguio Judo Club’s Mikeighla Louise de Vera in the -44-kg division of judo in the eighth Philippine Sports Commission Women’s Martial Arts Festival at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“It’s good that the actual competitions are back after almost three years where there were hardly any tournaments,’’ said Novino, a 14-year-old, Grade 8 scholar of the National Academy of Sports in Capaz, Tarlac. She defeated Gabrielle Lorine Dizon and Princess Maurine Villafranca on the way to the title match with De Vera.

Rhian Napoles also shone in seizing the -48kg crown from Mariana Alicia Roces following her earlier triumphs that included defeating bronze medalist Jamila Abanador in the semifinals.

Other judokas that climbed atop the podium were Shanaia Yve Febrer (-32kg), Jhenica Serrano (-40kg), Analyn Dino (-52kg), Samara Nina Vidor (-57kg), Maegan Motilla (-63kg), Raphaela Estrada (-70kg) and Francesca Michaela Roces (+70kg).

Over at Rizal Memorial Coliseum, national team standouts Jiah Pingot and Grace Loberanes asserted their mastery as expected.

Pingot, a silver medalist in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games early this year, taught Lady May Carabuena of Mandaluyong City a neat lesson in the freestyle -53kg senior event while the veteran Loberanes handily won over Kimberly Jhoy Bondad in traditional wrestling 57kg.

Wrestlers Cathlyn Vergara (classic 52kg), Mary Jhol Cacal (58kg), Jean Mae Lobo (63kg), junior grapplers Melissa Tumasis (52kg), Nicole Pinlac (58kg), Rhea Cervantes (63kg), Amber Arcilla (57kg and Nashica Tumasis (freestyle 53kg) likewise ruled their respective categories.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next