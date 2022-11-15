Justin Brownlee to appear before Congress as Gilas naturalization bid picks up

MANILA, Philippines–Justin Brownlee, the beloved Barangay Ginebra import being eyed to backstop Gilas Pilipinas as a naturalized player, is set to appear in a Congress hearing this Friday for his citizenship bid, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas revealed on Tuesday.

“Brownlee is scheduled to appear in the hearing donning a newly-made Barong Tagalog,” executive director Sonny Barrios said in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“I’m not sure how many lines of the (national anthem) Lupang Hinirang he can now recite, but I asked him to skip sleep and just keep practicing,” he added in jest.

Brownlee is one of the two Americans being targeted by the national federation in a bid to shore up a special talent pool that, as things stand, is only made up of Ateneo ace and University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Ange Kouame and Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson.

The development comes on the heels of the SBP’s statement on Sunday night, where it assured that it is hard at work in its bid to naturalize the decorated Gin Kings reinforcement ahead of the sixth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

“Join us in prayer that he gets approved and that it happens on time,” Barrios said.

The appearance will be the first of many for Brownlee who could be tapped when Kouame or Clarkson are unavailable.

The 34-year-old do-it-all forward will be accompanied by team manager Butch Antonio and SBP legal consultant Aga Francisco. The contingent is set to appear before the House Committee on Justice which is currently headed by Rep. Juliet Marie de Leon Ferrer (4th District, Negros Occidental).

“That will be the initial (step),” said Barrios. “(Justin) needs to meet the Committee personally. Once approved, the bid goes up in the Senate. It will be a process.”

Barrios is optimistic that Brownlee will get the nod just before Window 6, which will pit Gilas against Lebanon and Jordan at Philippine Arena in Bulacan this February.

“They’re enthusiastic and supportive of Brownlee’s naturalization,” he said of the legislators overseeing the process.

