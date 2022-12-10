Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers bow to Perth

MANILA, Philippines—Kai Sotto and Adelaide 36ers succumbed to the Perth Wildcats, 98-90, in the National Basketball League on Friday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The 36ers led by three in the final three minutes of the game before Perth scored nine unanswered points to gain a pivotal 90-84 lead.

Sotto made the most of his eight minutes of play with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

Mitch McCarron’s heroics were not enough to bring Adelaide to the win with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Robert Franks and Antonius Cleveland also scored 19 and 13, respectively, in a losing effort which saw Adelaide drop to a 6-7 record.

Bryce Cotton powered Perth to the victory with 32 markers, sinking four buckets from the three-point area. TaShawn Thomas also added to the Wildcats’ scoring column with 22.

