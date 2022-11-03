Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers end two game slide in NBL

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto played 15 minutes as the Adelaide 36ers took down the Illawarra Hawks, 96-80, in Australia’s 2022-23 National Basketball League season on Thursday at WIN Entertainment Centre.

The 7-foot-3 center tallied two points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks to help the 36ers end a two-game skid.

Sotto mostly played his 15 minutes and 22 seconds in garbage time as Adelaide improved to 3-3.

Daniel Johnson showed the way for the 36ers with 28 points built on four triples, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Rob Franks chipped in 25 points, six boards, and four dimes.

Sotto and Co. eye back-to-back wins against the Perth Wildcats on Saturday.

Illwarra dropped to 1-8 despite Tyler Harvey’s 25-point effort.

Sotto is also part of the Gilas Pilipinas for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers next week.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next