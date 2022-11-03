Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeSportKai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers end two game slide in NBL
Sport

Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers end two game slide in NBL

admin
By admin
0
45


Kai Sotto during an Adelaide 36ers' preseason game.

FILE–Kai Sotto during an Adelaide 36ers’ preseason game. –ADELAIDE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto played 15 minutes as the Adelaide 36ers took down the Illawarra Hawks, 96-80, in Australia’s 2022-23 National Basketball League season on Thursday at WIN Entertainment Centre.

The 7-foot-3 center tallied two points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks to help the 36ers end a two-game skid.

Sotto mostly played his 15 minutes and 22 seconds in garbage time as Adelaide improved to 3-3.

Daniel Johnson showed the way for the 36ers with 28 points built on four triples, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Rob Franks chipped in 25 points, six boards, and four dimes.

Sotto and Co. eye back-to-back wins against the Perth Wildcats on Saturday.

Illwarra dropped to 1-8 despite Tyler Harvey’s 25-point effort.

Sotto is also part of the Gilas Pilipinas for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers next week.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Pathan To Padmavat, Times When Deepika Padukone Showed Her Most Hottest And Versatile Avatar- Watch
Next article
Python Tries To Kill Monkey And Eat It, Other Monkeys Fight To Save Him. Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers end two game slide in NBL

admin
By admin
0
45


Kai Sotto during an Adelaide 36ers' preseason game.

FILE–Kai Sotto during an Adelaide 36ers’ preseason game. –ADELAIDE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto played 15 minutes as the Adelaide 36ers took down the Illawarra Hawks, 96-80, in Australia’s 2022-23 National Basketball League season on Thursday at WIN Entertainment Centre.

The 7-foot-3 center tallied two points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks to help the 36ers end a two-game skid.

Sotto mostly played his 15 minutes and 22 seconds in garbage time as Adelaide improved to 3-3.

Daniel Johnson showed the way for the 36ers with 28 points built on four triples, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Rob Franks chipped in 25 points, six boards, and four dimes.

Sotto and Co. eye back-to-back wins against the Perth Wildcats on Saturday.

Illwarra dropped to 1-8 despite Tyler Harvey’s 25-point effort.

Sotto is also part of the Gilas Pilipinas for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers next week.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Pathan To Padmavat, Times When Deepika Padukone Showed Her Most Hottest And Versatile Avatar- Watch
Next article
Python Tries To Kill Monkey And Eat It, Other Monkeys Fight To Save Him. Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677