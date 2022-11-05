Kai Sotto makes most of playing time in Adelaide 36ers loss

MANILA, Philippines—Kai Sotto played quality minutes in the Adelaide 36ers’ 94-89 loss to the Perth Wildcats at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday (Manila time).

Sotto made all of his three tries from the field to finish with eight points that went with three rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes of action.

Robert Franks paced the 36ers, who lost for the third time in four games, with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Adelaide failed to follow up its 96-80 win over the Illawarra Hawks on Thursday where the 7-foot-3 Sotto recorded two points, five rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.

A victory over the Wildcats would have propelled the 36ers into fifth place in the standings but instead, they remained in the bottom of the pack with a 3-4 card.

Brady Manek powered Perth with 25 points while Corey Webster added 18.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next