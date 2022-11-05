Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeSportKai Sotto makes most of playing time in Adelaide 36ers loss
Sport

Kai Sotto makes most of playing time in Adelaide 36ers loss

admin
By admin
0
58


Adelaide 36ers Kai Sotto

FILE – Kai Sotto. Adelaide 36ers Photo

MANILA, Philippines—Kai Sotto played quality minutes in the Adelaide 36ers’ 94-89 loss to the Perth Wildcats at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday (Manila time).

Sotto made all of his three tries from the field to finish with eight points that went with three rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes of action.

Robert Franks paced the 36ers, who lost for the third time in four games, with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Adelaide failed to follow up its 96-80 win over the Illawarra Hawks on Thursday where the 7-foot-3 Sotto recorded two points, five rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.

A victory over the Wildcats would have propelled the 36ers into fifth place in the standings but instead, they remained in the bottom of the pack with a 3-4 card.

Brady Manek powered Perth with 25 points while Corey Webster added 18.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Bullet Train Services to Varanasi Soon, Rail Minister Says Survey Going On
Next article
Starbucks Co-Founder Zev Siegl Tries Filter Coffee And Dosa At Bengaluru Eatery. See Viral Post
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

Kai Sotto makes most of playing time in Adelaide 36ers loss

admin
By admin
0
58


Adelaide 36ers Kai Sotto

FILE – Kai Sotto. Adelaide 36ers Photo

MANILA, Philippines—Kai Sotto played quality minutes in the Adelaide 36ers’ 94-89 loss to the Perth Wildcats at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday (Manila time).

Sotto made all of his three tries from the field to finish with eight points that went with three rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes of action.

Robert Franks paced the 36ers, who lost for the third time in four games, with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Adelaide failed to follow up its 96-80 win over the Illawarra Hawks on Thursday where the 7-foot-3 Sotto recorded two points, five rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.

A victory over the Wildcats would have propelled the 36ers into fifth place in the standings but instead, they remained in the bottom of the pack with a 3-4 card.

Brady Manek powered Perth with 25 points while Corey Webster added 18.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Bullet Train Services to Varanasi Soon, Rail Minister Says Survey Going On
Next article
Starbucks Co-Founder Zev Siegl Tries Filter Coffee And Dosa At Bengaluru Eatery. See Viral Post
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677