Saturday, November 19, 2022
Kai Sotto to miss Adelaide 36ers game in New Zealand due to visa issues

Kai Sotto Adelaide 36ers NBL

Kai Sotto hangs on the rim during Adelaide 36ers’ practice. Photo from Adelaide 36ers

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto will not play for the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday against the New Zealand Breakers in the 2022-23 National Basketball League due to visa issues.

The team on Saturday announced that the 7-foot-3 Filipino center failed to get a visa to travel to Auckland.

Adelaide added that Sotto already flew back to Adelaide from Melbourne on Friday “after the club had exhausted all options to get approval for him to travel into New Zealand.”

Sotto, who led Gilas Pilipinas’ sweep in the fifth window of the Fiba World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers, had eight points in the 36ers’ 91-86 victory over Melbourne United last Thursday.

Adelaide tries to improve its 4-4 record without the 20-year-old Sotto.

The team assured Sotto will be back on Thursday against the Perth Wildcats.

