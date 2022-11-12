KBL: Ethan Alvano’s all-around effort goes to waste in Wonju loss

MANILA, Philippines—Ethan Alvano played an all-around game but his team Wonju DB Promy fell to Jeonju KCC Egis, 88-73, in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League season at Jeonju Gymnasium on Saturday.

Alvano collected 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals in a losing effort.

Lennard Freeman Wonju also drew 15 points and seven rebounds from Lennard Freeman.

Former PBA import Ra Gun-A powered Jeonju with 21 points and 20 rebounds while Lee Geun-Hwi contributed 17 points.

DB Promy have now lost two of their last three games to slide into third place with a 6-4 record.

KCC Egis, meanwhile, improved to 4-6 good for seventh place in the standings.

