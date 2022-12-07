KBL: Justin Gutang boosts Changwon win over SJ Belangel, Daegu

MANILA, Philippines—Changwon LG Sakers got a lift from Justin Gutang to beat SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 86-76, in the Korean Basketball League at Changwon Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Gutang, the former College of St. Benilde star, gave Changwon a boost with 13 points, four assists and a rebound.

Belangel, on the other hand, had a quiet outing with seven points, two assists and three steals as Daegu saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Assem Marei led the LG Sakers with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three steals.

Changwon, which has won two in a row, upped its mark to 10-8 and pinned Daegu its 10th loss in 17 games.

Lee Dae-hon paced the KOGAS Pegasus with 14 points while Youssou Ndoye added 12 in the loss.

