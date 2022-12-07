KBL: Justin Gutang boosts Changwon win over SJ Belangel, Daegu

MANILA, Philippines—Changwon LG Sakers got a lift from Justin Gutang to beat SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 86-76, in the Korean Basketball League at Changwon Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Gutang, the former College of St. Benilde star, gave Changwon a boost with 13 points, four assists and a rebound.
Belangel, on the other hand, had a quiet outing with seven points, two assists and three steals as Daegu saw its four-game winning streak snapped.
Assem Marei led the LG Sakers with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three steals.
Changwon, which has won two in a row, upped its mark to 10-8 and pinned Daegu its 10th loss in 17 games.
Lee Dae-hon paced the KOGAS Pegasus with 14 points while Youssou Ndoye added 12 in the loss.
RELATED STORIES
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.