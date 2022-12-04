Sunday, December 4, 2022
HomeSportKBL: Rhenz Abando, Anyang KGC bounce back
Sport

KBL: Rhenz Abando, Anyang KGC bounce back

admin
By admin
0
24


Anyang KGC's Rhenz Abando (middle) in the Korean Basketball League. KBL PHOTO

Anyang KGC’s Rhenz Abando (right) in the Korean Basketball League. KBL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando helped Anyang KGC in their win against the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 77-73, in the Korean Basketball League at Jamsil Gymnasium on Sunday.

The former Letran Knight finished with five points, two rebounds and two blocks in Anyang’s bounce-back victory after losing to Daegu on Saturday.

Omari Spellman was the centerpiece in KGC’s offense with a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Daegu KOGAS Pegasus continued their winning ways after defeating Suwon KT SonicBoom, 71-63, at Suwon KT Arena.

SJ Belangel played for 22 minutes but only tallied two markers, two boards and a block. Murphy Holloway powered the Pegasus to the win with 26 markers and 15 boards.

Justin Gutang, on the other hand, helped Changwon LG Sakers squeak past Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 85-84, at Goyang Gymnasium.

Gutang registered eight points, three assists and one rebound to power Changwon to a 9-8 card.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous article
Crushed Season 2 Relive Good Old School Days With Amazon miniTVs Recently Released Show
Next article
MBBS Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide Over Exam Ban Threat; Principal Among 5 Booked
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
24
Previous article
Crushed Season 2 Relive Good Old School Days With Amazon miniTVs Recently Released Show
Next article
MBBS Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide Over Exam Ban Threat; Principal Among 5 Booked
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677