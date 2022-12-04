KBL: Rhenz Abando, Anyang KGC bounce back

MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando helped Anyang KGC in their win against the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 77-73, in the Korean Basketball League at Jamsil Gymnasium on Sunday.

The former Letran Knight finished with five points, two rebounds and two blocks in Anyang’s bounce-back victory after losing to Daegu on Saturday.

Omari Spellman was the centerpiece in KGC’s offense with a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Daegu KOGAS Pegasus continued their winning ways after defeating Suwon KT SonicBoom, 71-63, at Suwon KT Arena.

SJ Belangel played for 22 minutes but only tallied two markers, two boards and a block. Murphy Holloway powered the Pegasus to the win with 26 markers and 15 boards.

Justin Gutang, on the other hand, helped Changwon LG Sakers squeak past Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 85-84, at Goyang Gymnasium.

Gutang registered eight points, three assists and one rebound to power Changwon to a 9-8 card.

