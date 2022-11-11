Friday, November 11, 2022
Sport

KBL: Rhenz Abando scoreless in Anyang KGC loss

Rhenz Abando Anyang KGC KBL

FILE – Rhenz Abando. Photo from Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando went scoreless in Anyang KGC’s loss to the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 67-60, in the Korean Basketball League at Anyang Gymnasium on Thursday.

Abando logged nine minutes and finished with a steal and a block as Anyang had its four-game winning run snapped.

Anyang, which was limited to just 10 points in the fourth quarter, absorbed only its second loss of the season as it stayed on top with an 8-2 slate.

Byun Joon-hyung led KGC with 13 points and three assists while Omari Spellman helped with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Lee Jung-hyung powered Seoul with 17 points while Marcus Derrickson chipped in 15.

