KBL: Rhenz Abando scores 10 but Anyang drops back-to-back

MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando’s Anyang KGC fell to the Jeonju KCC Egis, 92-80, in the Korean Basketball League at Anyang Gymnasium on Thursday.

Abando dropped 10 points, three rebounds and two assists but it was not enough for Anyang, which has now lost back-to-back games.

Oh Se-Keun led KGC, which now holds a 15-6 record, in scoring with a double-double performance of 22 points and 10 rebounds while former NBA player Omari Spellman finished with 16 points.

Heo Ung carried Jeonju with an efficient outing, sinking fifty percent of his shots from rainbow country (4-for-8) for his 22 markers, four dimes and two rebounds.

KCC Egis shot better as a team as they sank 12 out of their 24 tries from the three-point area overall.

Ricardo Ratcliffe also chipped in 21 markers and seven boards in the KCC win.

