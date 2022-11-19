KBL: Rhenz Abando shines on both ends in Anyang KGC win

MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando got the better of his matchup with Ethan Alvano and led Anyang KGC past Wonju DB Promy, 80-78, in the Korean Basketball League at Wonju Gymnasium on Friday.

Abando showed his worth on both ends of the floor with 20 points and six blocks as Anyang upped its mark to 9-3.

The 6-foot-2 swingman also grabbed three rebounds and made two 3-pointers.

Oh Se Keun also scored 20 points that went with six rebounds for Anyang.

Ethan Alvano, on the other hand, displayed his all-around game anew with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Wonju, which fell to a 6-5 card.

Over at Jeonju Gymnasium, Justin Gutang is slowly getting his minutes with Changwon LG Sakers, who edged Jeonju KCC Egis, 63-62.

The former College of St. Benilde standout played four minutes and scored three points.

Yoon Won-Sang led Changwon (6-6) to the win with 21 markers.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next