Sunday, December 4, 2022
KBL: Rhenz Abando, SJ Belangel scoreless in latest Daegu-Anyang match-up

Anyang KGC's Rhenz Abando (middle) in the Korean Basketball League. –KBL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino imports Rhenz Abando and SJ Belangel were barely factors in Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ trouncing of Anyang KGC, 83-78, in the Korean Basketball League at Daegu Gymnasium on Saturday.

Belangel was scoreless in six minutes of action for Daegu while Abando also didn’t contribute in points in 10 minutes of play with one assist for Anyang.

Lee Dae-sung powered the Pegasus with 25 points, seven assists and four rebounds while Jeong Hyo-geun also chipped in 19 points in the win.

Byun Jun-hyung’s 25-marker night was not enough to pull KGC out of trouble.

Justin Gutang, however, had a better night statistically but came down crashing as Changwon LG Sakers succumbed to Seoul SK Knights, 100-98, at Jamsil Students’ Gymnasium.

The former Benilde high-flyer tallied nine markers and seven assists as LG Sakers fell to an 8-8 win-loss record.

