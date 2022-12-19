HomeSportKBL: Rhenz Abando's 30-point effort not enough to lift Anyang
Sport

KBL: Rhenz Abando’s 30-point effort not enough to lift Anyang

By admin
0
28


Rhenz Abando Anyang KBL

Rhenz Abando (12) and Omari Spellman in Anyang KGC’s loss to Seoul SK Knights. Photo from Anyang KGC

MANILA, Philippines—Rhenz Abando had his best game yet in the Korean Basketball League on Sunday.

Abando erupted for 30 points but Anyang KGC still dropped an 82-81 heartbreaker at the hands of the Seoul SK Knights at Anyang Gymnasium.

The athletic forward also tallied six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Anyang, which remains on top of the standings with a 16-7 record, also drew 14 points and 14 rebounds from Omari Spellman.

Former College of St. Benilde swingman Justin Gutang helped the Changwon LG Sakers clip the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 79-73, at Changwon Gymnasium.

Gutang collected 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals as Changwon improved to 13-9.

In a game featuring two Filipino imports, Ethan Alvano’s Wonju DB Promy dumped SJ Belangel’s Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 111-80, at Daegu Gymnasium.

Both guards, however, only saw limited minutes. Alvano finished with five points and three assists for Wonju (13-9) while Belangel was scoreless in only seven minutes of play as Daegu fell to 10-12.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleHUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, KFC Big Bash League December 19, Monday, 1.45 AM IST
Next articleHafele’s Range of Plinth Fittings and Accessories
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
28
Previous articleHUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, KFC Big Bash League December 19, Monday, 1.45 AM IST
Next articleHafele’s Range of Plinth Fittings and Accessories
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©