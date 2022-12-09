KBL: RJ Abarrientos drops 22 points in Ulsan’s latest win

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos continued to wax hot from the field, fueling Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus’ 91-82 win over Suwon KT SonicBoom in the Korean Basketball League on Thursday at Dongchun Gymnasium.

After finishing with 22 points in their win against Jeonju KCC Egis two weeks ago, the Gilas cadet again finished with a team-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Gauge Prim also helped Daegu with 18 points and four rebounds to give Ulsan its second straight win.

Lee Woo-seok and Seo myung-jin also gained 12 points each to power the Mobis Phoebus to an 11-7 record.

Ha Yoon-gi finished with a game-high 27 markers but it was not enough to give Suwon the win.

He also tallied six boards and two dimes in a losing effort.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next