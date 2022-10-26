Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Sport

KBL: RJ Abarrientos hits six threes to lead Ulsan past Seoul

Ulsan's star guard RJ Abarrientos. –KBL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos continued to power Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, this time against Seoul SK Knights for a 97-84 win in the Korean Basketball League at Jamsil Students’ Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Abarrientos played hero for Phoebus, knocking down two crucial triples in the last two minutes of the game to help his team improve to a 3-1 record.

After scoring 21 on Saturday against Jeonju KCC Egis, Abarrientos’ hot hands continued to sizzle, this time finishing with 23 points including six triples.

The former Far Eastern University standout also tallied six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 29 minutes of play.

Gaige Prim helped Hyundai’s cause with 26 points and seven rebounds.

Jameel Warney tallied a game-high 29 markers in a losing effort for Seoul to go with seven boards.

Abarrientos and Phoebus will next face fellow Filipino SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus on Friday.

