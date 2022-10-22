KBL: RJ Abarrientos leads to Ulsan in bounce back win

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos starred in Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus’s close win over Jeonju KCC Egis, 89-88, in the KBL Season at Jeonju Gymnasium on Saturday.
Abarrientos finished with a team-high 21 points, eight assists, three rebounds and four steals–including one in the closing seconds of the close game.
Ricardo Ratliffe led Jeonju with a double-double in a losing effort with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, meanwhile, absorbed a 105-90 mopping at the hands of Seoul SK Knights at Daegu Gymnasium on Friday.
The former Ateneo standout boasted an all-around game with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Anyang KGC also continued to play without Rhenz Abando but was able to squeak past Seoul Samsung Thunders, 80-79.
Oh Se-keun’s 23-point performance served as the game-changer for Anyang as he also snagged six rebounds in the process.
