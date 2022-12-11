KBL: RJ Abarrientos struggles in Ulsan loss to Goyang

MANILA, Philippines — RJ Abarrientos struggled from deep as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus suffered a 77-71 loss to Goyang Carrot Jumpers on Saturday in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League season at Dongchun Gymnasium.

Abarrientos only made one of his three-point attempts but still finished with eight points, seven assists, four steals, and two rebounds.

The Phoebus blew a 68-63 lead with seven minutes remaining as they failed to stop the Carrot Jumpers, who unleashed a 14-3 run to end the match and snap the former’s two-game win streak.

The Filipino guard failed to sustain his hot shooting last Thursday when he sank four triples to finish with 22 points in their 91-82 victory over Suwon KT SonicBoom.

Ulsan slid to an 11-8 record with Gauge Prim leading the way with 18 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and three steals, while Kim Young-hyun chipped in 16 points from his 4-of-6 three-point shooting.

Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers also absorbed a setback at the hands of Suwon KT SonicBoom, 81-69, at Suwon KT Arena.

Gutang had six points, three rebounds, three assists, and one block as the Sakers’ two-game win streak got snapped and fell to a 10-9 card.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel only played 12 minutes but Daegu KOGAS Pegasus overcame his compatriot Ethan Alvano’s 21-point explosion for Wonju DB Prom as they escaped with a 77-72 win last Friday at Daegu Gymnasium.

Belangel tallied two points, one rebound, and an assist but the Pegasus still earned their fifth win of their last six games to improve to an 8-10 slate.

Lee Dae-heon propelled Daegu with 23 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Jeong Hyo-geun had 12 points, six boards, and four dimes.

Wonju leaned on Alvano, who had 21 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals only to suffer their second straight loss and drop to a 7-11 card.

