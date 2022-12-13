Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeSportKBL: RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan bounce back with win over Jeonju
Sport

KBL: RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan bounce back with win over Jeonju

By admin
0
30


RJ Abarrientos Ulsan KBL

RJ Abarrientos. Photo from Ulsan Mobis Phoebus

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos helped Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus beat Jeonju KCC Egis, 83-79, in the Korean Basketball League on Monday at Jeonju Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University star had eight points, hitting two 3-pointers, with four assists and two steals to boot as Ulsan climbed to 12-8.

The victory put Ulsan in second place with a half-game lead over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers (11-8). Anyang (15-5), which has Rhenz Abando as its Asian import.

Gauge Prim continued to be Ulsan’s anchor with a near double-double of 20 points and nine rebounds with three assists and two steals.

Seo Myung-jin added 13 points while Ham Ji-hun chipped in 12 for the Mobis Phoebus, which bounced back from a 77-71 loss to the Goyang.

Former PBA import Ra Gun-ah posted 22 points and 15 rebounds for Jeonju, which dropped to 8-12.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleBSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Board Matric Exam Time Table Released
Next articleIND vs BAN Test Match VIDEO: After Losing ODI, Will KL Rahul Take India to Win? Predicted Playing 11
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
30
Previous articleBSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Board Matric Exam Time Table Released
Next articleIND vs BAN Test Match VIDEO: After Losing ODI, Will KL Rahul Take India to Win? Predicted Playing 11
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677