KBL: RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan bounce back with win over Jeonju

MANILA, Philippines—RJ Abarrientos helped Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus beat Jeonju KCC Egis, 83-79, in the Korean Basketball League on Monday at Jeonju Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University star had eight points, hitting two 3-pointers, with four assists and two steals to boot as Ulsan climbed to 12-8.

The victory put Ulsan in second place with a half-game lead over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers (11-8). Anyang (15-5), which has Rhenz Abando as its Asian import.

Gauge Prim continued to be Ulsan’s anchor with a near double-double of 20 points and nine rebounds with three assists and two steals.

Seo Myung-jin added 13 points while Ham Ji-hun chipped in 12 for the Mobis Phoebus, which bounced back from a 77-71 loss to the Goyang.

Former PBA import Ra Gun-ah posted 22 points and 15 rebounds for Jeonju, which dropped to 8-12.

