KBL: RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan fall to Abando-less Anyang

MANILA, Philippines— Anyang KGC, playing without Rhenz Abando, towered over RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, 93-84, in the Korean Basketball League on Thursday.

Abando sat out Thursday’s game due to a hip injury while Abarrientos took charge in Ulsan’s loss that put them at a 1-1 record.

Abarrientos played the most minutes in the rotation, resulting in a near double-double of 12 points, nine assists and two steals.

Woo-Seok Lee was the leading scorer for Ulsan in the defeate with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Oh Se-Kyeun paced Anyang to the victory with 19 markers. Former NBA player Omari Spellman finished with 15 markers and nine boards.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel helped Daegu KOGAS Pegasus notch a 98-78 win against Wonju DB Promy on Wednesday.

Following Yousso Ndoye’s monster performance of 22 points and 17 rebounds, Belangel helped Daegu’s cause with 14 markers and eight boards.

