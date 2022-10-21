Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSportKBL: RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan fall to Abando-less Anyang
Sport

KBL: RJ Abarrientos, Ulsan fall to Abando-less Anyang

admin
By admin
0
58


Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus' RJ Abarrientos. –KBL PHOTO

Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus’ RJ Abarrientos. –KBL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines— Anyang KGC, playing without Rhenz Abando, towered over RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, 93-84, in the Korean Basketball League on Thursday.

Abando sat out Thursday’s game due to a hip injury while Abarrientos took charge in Ulsan’s loss that put them at a 1-1 record.

Abarrientos played the most minutes in the rotation, resulting in a near double-double of 12 points, nine assists and two steals.

Woo-Seok Lee was the leading scorer for Ulsan in the defeate with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Oh Se-Kyeun paced Anyang to the victory with 19 markers. Former NBA player Omari Spellman finished with 15 markers and nine boards.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel helped Daegu KOGAS Pegasus notch a 98-78 win against Wonju DB Promy on Wednesday.

Following Yousso Ndoye’s monster performance of 22 points and 17 rebounds, Belangel helped Daegu’s cause with 14 markers and eight boards.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleFacebook Introduces New Features Including Reels For Groups. Check Details Here
Next articleLeica SL2-S Reporter wants to tell the whole story
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677