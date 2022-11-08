KBL: SJ Belangel plays limited minutes in Daegu’s third straight loss

MANILA, Philippines—SJ Belangel and Justin Gutang failed to play key roles in their respective teams in Changwon LG Sakers’ 76-62 win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) at Daegu Gymnasium on Sunday.

Belangel finished with only two points and two rebounds with only 11 minutes of play for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, who lost their third straight game.

Gutang, on the other hand, got his first taste of action in the KBL regular season but for only a minute and 36 seconds finishing with just one assist for Changwon LG Sakers .

Assem Marei powered Changwon with a monster double-double of 20 points and 21 rebounds.

Daegu, on the other hand, turned to Lee Dae-Sung who produced 20 markers. Murphy Holloway also finished with 15 markers and 10 boards on a losing effort.

Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus also succumbed to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 102-85, at Goyang Gymnasium without RJ Abarrientos, who is nursing an ankle injury.

