Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeSportKBL: SJ Belangel plays limited minutes in Daegu's third straight loss
Sport

KBL: SJ Belangel plays limited minutes in Daegu’s third straight loss

admin
By admin
0
68


Daegu KOGAS Pegasus' SJ Belangel. –KBL PHOTO

Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ SJ Belangel. –KBL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—SJ Belangel and Justin Gutang failed to play key roles in their respective teams in Changwon LG Sakers’ 76-62 win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) at Daegu Gymnasium on Sunday.

Belangel finished with only two points and two rebounds with only 11 minutes of play for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, who lost their third straight game.

Gutang, on the other hand, got his first taste of action in the KBL regular season but for only a minute and 36 seconds finishing with just one assist for Changwon LG Sakers .

Assem Marei powered Changwon with a monster double-double of 20 points and 21 rebounds.

Daegu, on the other hand, turned to Lee Dae-Sung who produced 20 markers. Murphy Holloway also finished with 15 markers and 10 boards on a losing effort.

Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus also succumbed to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 102-85, at Goyang Gymnasium without RJ Abarrientos, who is nursing an ankle injury.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli on Dec 5, Counting Three Days Later. Check Full Schedule
Next article
Netherlands Set For Big-Stage Return
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

KBL: SJ Belangel plays limited minutes in Daegu’s third straight loss

admin
By admin
0
68


Daegu KOGAS Pegasus' SJ Belangel. –KBL PHOTO

Daegu KOGAS Pegasus’ SJ Belangel. –KBL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—SJ Belangel and Justin Gutang failed to play key roles in their respective teams in Changwon LG Sakers’ 76-62 win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) at Daegu Gymnasium on Sunday.

Belangel finished with only two points and two rebounds with only 11 minutes of play for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, who lost their third straight game.

Gutang, on the other hand, got his first taste of action in the KBL regular season but for only a minute and 36 seconds finishing with just one assist for Changwon LG Sakers .

Assem Marei powered Changwon with a monster double-double of 20 points and 21 rebounds.

Daegu, on the other hand, turned to Lee Dae-Sung who produced 20 markers. Murphy Holloway also finished with 15 markers and 10 boards on a losing effort.

Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus also succumbed to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 102-85, at Goyang Gymnasium without RJ Abarrientos, who is nursing an ankle injury.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli on Dec 5, Counting Three Days Later. Check Full Schedule
Next article
Netherlands Set For Big-Stage Return
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677