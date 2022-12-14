KBL: SJ Belangel plays limited minutes in Daegu’s third straight win

MANILA, Philippines—The Daegu KOGAS Pegasus got minimal help from SJ Belangel in their third straight win in the Korean Basketball League at the expense of the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 86-76, at Daegu Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Belangel only played for five minutes and finished with just two points and two assists.

Lee Dae-Sung carried the Pegasus to a 10-10 record with his 23-point performance that went with his four rebounds and four assists. Murphy Holloway scored 17 in the win.

Over at Wonju Gymnasium, the Wonju DB Promy defeated the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 91-82.

Ethan Alvano finished with eight markers, four dimes, two boards and one steal.

Doo Kyung-Min powered DB Promy with 23 markers, four assists and three rebounds. Choi Seung-Wook also chipped in 21 for the win that brought Wonju to an 8-12 record.

