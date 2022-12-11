Sunday, December 11, 2022
KBL: SJ Belangel’s Daegu topples Rhenz Abando, Anyang

Daegu KOGAS Pegasus

Photo from Daegu KOGAS Pegasus

MANILA, Philippines—SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus got the better of Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC, 100-95, on Sunday in the Korean Basketball League at Daegu Gymnasium.

Both Belangel and Abando, however, only saw limited action.

Belangel tallied six points in nine minutes while Abando logged lesser time and finished with only two points.

Daegu, which drew 16 points from Murphy Holloway, improved to 9-10.

Omari Spellman scored a game-high 27 points for the league-leading Anyang, which dropped to 15-5.

Justin Gutang helped the Changwon LG Sakers hammer out a 77-55 win over the Seoul Samsung Thunders at Changwon Gymnasium.

The former College of St. Benilde wingman collected nine points, three rebounds, five assists, and one steal to boost Changwon’s 11th victory against nine losses.

Assem Marei was a force to be reckoned with in the paint with a double-double of 21 points and 22 rebounds to power the LG Sakers.

Ethan Alvano stood out among Filipino imports but his team Wonju DB Promy got blown out by the defending champions Seoul SK Knights, 97-68, at Wonju Gymnasium.

Alvano got it going with 21 points that went with five boards and two assists but Wonju stumbled to a 7-12 slate.

