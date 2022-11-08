Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Sport

Kemark Cariño joins Pegasus Brunei in Malaysia league

Kemark Cariño during his stint with Gilas Pilipinas. –FIBA BASKETBALL

Kemark Cariño during his stint with Gilas Pilipinas. –FIBA BASKETBALL

MANILA, Philippines—Kemark Cariño has committed with Pegasus Brunei in the Major Basketball League in Malaysia.

Cariño will be no stranger to overseas basketball as he already competed with Aomori Wat’s in B2 of the Japan B.League last year.

In separate Instagram posst, Cariño’s management group Titan and  Pegasus Brunei confirmed the move.

“We truly believe with all these international experience, he will definitely leveling up the team’s strength,” said Pegasus Brunei.

“Looking forward to see what the Philippines’s rising star will bring to the team. He surely will become one of the top spotlight in the league!”

The former San Beda standout most recently had a stint with Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup two months ago where they finished second behind La Salle-EcoOil.

In the tournament, the big man averaged 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game on an efficient 40 percent field goal shooting clip.

The 24-year-old will play for Pegasus, a team that competed in the Filbasket International Championship, under Filipino coach Jade Padrigao. 

