Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Kiefer Ravena won't join Gilas Pilipinas for Fiba qualifiers fifth window

Gilas Pilipinas' Kiefer Ravena. –FIBA BASKETBALL

Gilas Pilipinas’ Kiefer Ravena. –FIBA BASKETBALL

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena has begged off from playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the fifth window of the Fiba World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifier due to an emergency dental procedure.

The national team skipper bared on his Instagram that he underwent a dental procedure and will no longer play in the Philippines’ back-to-back away matches against Jordan on Thursday and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

“Won’t be able to join the team this coming window but let’s all support Gilas against Jordan and KSA,” wrote Ravena on his Instagram story.

The 29-year-old point guard arrived from Japan last week with his younger brother, Thirdy, and joined the Gilas practice.

Kiefer Ravena's Instagram Story

Kiefer Ravena’s Instagram Story

The Shiga Lakes star played in the last two windows, where he averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in four games played in the Asian Qualifiers. He also represented the country in the Fiba Asia Cup last July.

Gilas flew to Amman, Jordan on Monday night seeking to improve its 3-3 record in Group E.

Besides Ravena, the national team will also miss several pool members with June Mar Fajardo still recovering from throat surgery, Chris Newsome nursing a calf injury, and Carl Tamayo also begging off as he opted to rehab his ankle injury in the Fiba break of the UAAP.

Despite the absence of the 6-foot-1 guard, Gilas coach Chot Reyes still has B.League stars Thirdy, Dwight Ramos, and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. joining a pool composed of PBA stars and UAAP players, led by naturalized center Ange Kouame and Kevin Quiambao.

