King Caralipio claims Finals MVP as Letran completes NCAA three-peat

ANTIPOLO—King Caralipio capped a fitting end to his collegiate career on Sunday.
Caralipio was named Finals MVP after leading Letran to its third NCAA championship in a row.
The graduating forward notched 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Knights crushed the College of St. Benilde Blazers, 81-67, in the deciding Game 3 at Ynares Center.
The 25-year-old Caralipio averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in the finals.
Caralipio expressed his interest in joining next year’s PBA Draft.
