King Caralipio claims Finals MVP as Letran completes NCAA three-peat

King Caralipio Letran Knights NCAA Finals

King Caralipio at the free throw line during Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Finals against College of St. Benilde. Caralipio was named Finals MVP. NCAA PHOTO

ANTIPOLO—King Caralipio capped a fitting end to his collegiate career on Sunday.

Caralipio was named Finals MVP after leading Letran to its third NCAA championship in a row.

The graduating forward notched 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Knights crushed the College of St. Benilde Blazers, 81-67, in the deciding Game 3 at Ynares Center.

The 25-year-old Caralipio averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in the finals.

Caralipio expressed his interest in joining next year’s PBA Draft.

