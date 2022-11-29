Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Kings to fan playoff bonus vs FiberXers

Jamie Malonzo Barangay Ginebra PBA

Barangay Ginebra’s Jamie Malonzo dunks the ball as NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino looks on. PBA IMAGES

Quarterfinal slots and that much-desired twice-to-beat advantage in the first round of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs are on the line with all four teams in a regular Wednesday doubleheader facing must-win situations at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Corporate siblings Meralco and NLEX battle for survival in the curtain-raiser, while Barangay Ginebra looks to improve its chances of tabbing that win-once perk against dangerous Converge in the nightcap.

At 4-6, the Bolts are coming into the 3 p.m. clash facing tall odds following an ankle injury center Raymond Almazan sustained over the weekend.

“We’ve been in this situation for quite a while now. The game against NLEX, for both teams, is a crucial game,” said Meralco coach Norman Black. “Basically, [a win] just gives you a chance of getting a tie, so a must-win situation for us. And we still have San Miguel after that, which is also a must-win situation.”

Meanwhile, the Gin Kings are set to take on a young and resurgent FiberXers, looking to strike off one of the first two conditions needed for the crowd darlings to clinch the No. 2 spot.

The clash pits the battle-hardened Tim Cone against champion varsity mentor Aldin Ayo in a coaching duel that was supposed to take place back in September but was rescheduled due to bad weather.

“I played against great coaches. It seems like I coach against great coaches every night. Aldin is one of those great coaches, and that’s the way I approach it,” said Cone.

“We’re just gonna go out there. It has little to do between him and I. The players on the court decide it,” he said of the 5:45 p.m., tiff, which could also determine how deep the FiberXers go in the playoffs.

Tied with Ginebra at 8-3 but out of the top two race, this is also a must-win for Converge—not only for Ayo’s satisfaction of getting a victory over Cone—since it will help the FiberXers dodge an early face-off with defending conference champion San Miguel Beer and the fit-again June Mar Fajardo in the quarterfinals.

Ayo told the Inquirer in a previous interview that he treats the battle against Cone and his star-studded crew as the “main event” of his young PBA career.

So far, Ayo has triumphed over established PBA coaches: Meralco’s Black, San Miguel’s Leo Austria, TNT’s Chot Reyes and Rain or Shine’s Yeng Guiao.

