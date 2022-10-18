Knights break away in third to demolish Altas

Gang-rebounding all game, Letran on Tuesday scored a 74-59 demolition of Perpetual Help as the Knights stayed firmly inside the top four at the start of their second round schedule in the NCAA men’s basketball championship at San Juan Arena.

Facing the league’s top rebounding team, the Knights hit the Altas where it hurt them the most as they broke away in the second half to rise to 7-3 overall.

“I challenged my players that we were facing the top rebounding team in the tournament,” Letran coach Bonnie Tan said. “I told them that if we can win the battle of the boards, we will have a good chance at winning.”

Letran held a 54-45 advantage in rebounds against a side that took a 48.75 average into the contest.

Holding a 37-32 at the turn, the Knights poured it all out in the third period, building leads of as large of 28 points that effectively snuffed the fight out of the Altas.

The aggressive tandem of Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang powered the Knights with 16 and 10 points, respectively. Sangalang also plucked down 10 rebounds.

Jielo Razon scored 13 in a losing effort while Rey Barcuma chipped in 11 for Perpetual Help, which skidded to a 4-6 slate.

Meanwhile, veteran Emilio Aguinaldo bruiser Nat Cosejo was named the league’s Player of the Week after averaging 13.5 points, six rebounds and a block in the last two games for the Generals. INQ

