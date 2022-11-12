Sunday, November 13, 2022
HomeSportKnights reach Final Four; Lions oust Cardinals
Sport

Knights reach Final Four; Lions oust Cardinals

admin
By admin
0
50


A doubleheader carrying Final Four significance straightened out a few details in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

Letran became the first team through to the semifinals after subduing Emilio Aguinaldo College, 84-77, at Filoil EcoOil Arena

A game later, San Beda exacted revenge on the team that slammed the Finals door on its face last season, eliminating Mapua from Final Four contention with a 71-63 victory.

The Knights logged their 12th win in 15 games to make the semifinals and take a major step toward defending their crown.

“Playing a team with nothing to lose is hard. The pressure was not on them, it was on us,” coach Bonnie Tan said.

The Red Lions, who improved to 10-5, turned the table against the Cardinals who bounced them out of the playoffs last season.

“Mapua was the one who eliminated them last season so I did not need to [motivate the players],” said coach Yuri Escueta. INQ

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS:

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Heat, humidity ramp up Palawan Ironman test
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

Knights reach Final Four; Lions oust Cardinals

admin
By admin
0
50


A doubleheader carrying Final Four significance straightened out a few details in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

Letran became the first team through to the semifinals after subduing Emilio Aguinaldo College, 84-77, at Filoil EcoOil Arena

A game later, San Beda exacted revenge on the team that slammed the Finals door on its face last season, eliminating Mapua from Final Four contention with a 71-63 victory.

The Knights logged their 12th win in 15 games to make the semifinals and take a major step toward defending their crown.

“Playing a team with nothing to lose is hard. The pressure was not on them, it was on us,” coach Bonnie Tan said.

The Red Lions, who improved to 10-5, turned the table against the Cardinals who bounced them out of the playoffs last season.

“Mapua was the one who eliminated them last season so I did not need to [motivate the players],” said coach Yuri Escueta. INQ

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS:

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Heat, humidity ramp up Palawan Ironman test
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677