Sunday, November 13, 2022
Sport

Kobe Paras, Altiri Chiba get back at Jordan Heading, Nagasaki

Kobe Paras

B.League Photo

MANILA, Philippines—Kobe Paras and the Altiri Chiba dumped Nagasaki Velca, 104-84,  in the Japan B.League second division at Chiba Port Arena on Sunday.

It was a big bounce-back game from Chiba, which lost to Jordan Heading and Velca, 96-94, on Saturday.

Paras came off the bench and finished with four points and four assists while Heading, who also struggled offensively, had six points and two steals after putting up 17 points and six assists a day before.

Brandon Ashley spearheaded the charge for Altiri with 36 points and 19 rebounds. Evan Ravenel also had a double-double with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

Matt Bonds paced Nagasaki with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt Adams did not see action for the Kagawa Five Arrows, who fell to the Saga Balooners, 90-52.

