Kolkata Thunderbolts launched the Team Anthem “Khelbe Bangla Jitbe Bangla” on the auspicious occasion of Khunti Puja for Park Circus Sarbojonin Durgotsab by Uddipani Club, today at Park Circus Maidan. The occasion was graced in the esteemed presence of singer Babul Supriyo, Chief Patron, Mr. Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman & Co-owner, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Sumedh Patodia, Team Director, Kolkata Thunderbolts along with the composers of the song.

Kolkata Thunderbolts, the winner of the first edition of Prime Volleyball League, a multi-city volleyball league similar to cricket’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and kabaddi’s Pro Kabaddi League, is looking to popularize the game further. This time Kolkata Thunderbolts launched their team anthem “Khelbe Bangla Jitbe Bangla” is synced with the sentiments of the state on the occasion of Khuti Pujo. The event was followed by a live performance of the composers of the anthem, the Humsufi band.

While addressing the Media, Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman & Co-owner, Kolkata Thunderbolts said, “We value the culture of Bengal and that’s the reason for this idea. Durga Puja is now a UNESCO heritage event and we will take it one step up by starting the celebration 15 days earlier. Sport is a universal element in all cultures and therefore we have chosen to include this with Kolkata Thunderbolts. It is impossible to fully understand contemporary society and culture without acknowledging the place of sport. And when it’s Durga puja, it is an emotion for all the Kolkata residents. It’s our aim to inhabit a world in which volleyball is an international phenomenon.”

About Kolkata Thunderbolts: The Kolkata Thunderbolts is the inaugural season champion volleyball franchise from RuPay Prime Volleyball League. The team’s owners are Pawan Kumar Patodia & Vineet Bhandari. The RuPay Prime Volleyball League features seven city-based franchises – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts competing in a single round-robin format Volleyball league with the first season held in Hyderabad in February 2022. The league was broadcasted on Sony TV Network and garnered a viewership of 133 million country-wide.