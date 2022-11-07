Lady Bulldogs still UAAP perfect; Chiefs back on NCAA track

National University (NU) was just too much for short-handed Far Eastern University (FEU) on Sunday, with an 80-53 victory giving the Lady Bulldogs a 10-0 record in Season 85 of the UAAP women’s basketball that extended their astounding league record to 106 straight wins overall.

NU coasted at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion, leading by as many as 27 points to move within four more victories of sweeping the elimination round for an automatic title series slot.

“I’m asking them to be consistent basketball players,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Aris Dimaunahan. “I don’t want my players to be trying things that we are not prepared for. It’s good that we had a big lead right after the first quarter.”

Annick Edimo Tiky had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks, while Kari Pingol produced 14 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead NU.

FEU fell to a 2-8 record and is just one loss away from elimination.

In men’s NCAA action, Arellano got back on track after scoring a 62-52 nipping of Jose Rizal at San Juan Arena.

Bouncing back from a sorry 71-66 loss to San Sebastian, the Chiefs improved to 6-8 to stay in the Final Four hunt.

Axel Doromal finished with a game-high 17 points, including a layup that gave the Chiefs a 56-52 lead with 1:26 left, which eventually doomed the Heavy Bombers to a level 6-6 record.

—With a report from Rommel R. Fuertes INQ

