Lady Tams pocket PFF crown

Far Eastern University (FEU) ruled the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s Cup after taking down University of the Philippines (UP), 2-0, on Saturday at National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Lylhanie Cayabyab scored the opener in the 17th minute before Lyka Cuenco drove in the all-important second goal late in the match to secure the Lady Tamaraws’ title victory in the first domestic women’s competition since the pandemic.

“We prepared for the direction of this team before the start of the tournament,” said FEU coach Let Dimzon. “I saw the team’s potential in this tournament, their hard work, dedication to the game that they put in there 100 percent every time they stepped into the pitch.”

FEU ruled the month-long tournament which started when it placed third in the single-round eliminations.

The Lady Tamaraws eliminated second seed Tuloy FC in the semis to forge an all-UAAP showdown with the unlikely finalist Lady Maroons.

UP reached the final with a shock defeat of Kaya-Iloilo via penalties in the other semis match.

Dionesa Tolentin, FEU’s top goalscorer was named Most Valuable Player.

Kaya atoned for its loss to UP in the semis with a 1-0 win over Tuloy to finish third. INQ

Read Next