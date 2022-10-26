Lascuña now two ahead after a 70

Antonio Lascuña made it look easy on a day the long-hitters were kept at bay, firing a two-under-par 70 in the second round of the Philippine Golf Tour’s ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship for a two-shot lead over Angelo Que and two others.

Possibly the shortest hitter in the field playing a layout that is stretched past 7,300 yards, Lascuña hit all fairways and got his putter to work on the sleek greens as he takes a 139 aggregate into the final two rounds with Que, Dutchman Guido Van Der Valk and longshot Art Arbole hot on his heels.

“My hybrid has been working quite well,” Lascuña said in Filipino when asked how he has so far kept his head above water. “And my putts are going in.”

Meanwhile, Chanelle Avaricio struggled with a 74 but still kept a one-shot lead over Harmie Constantino in the P1.2 million ladies division.

Starting the day tied for the lead with Lascuña, Que slowed down with a level 72, allowing Van Der Valk, who shot a 70, and Arbole, who carded a tournament-best 68, to pull even.

“It wasn’t as good as yesterday (Tuesday) but even-par here is still good,” said Que.

Amateur Elee Bisera, who will represent the Philippines in the Nomura Cup next month, also shot a 72 to be in the company of Jonel Ababa (71) and Keanu Jahns (70) just three shots off the pace.

Frankie Miñoza and Mars Pucay, veterans who said they were surprised to open with 70s on Tuesday to just a stroke behind after the first 18 holes, signed for 74s to be at 144 like two others.

