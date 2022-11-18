Lascuña sustains fiery form, arranges title clash with Jahns

Antonio Lascuña didn’t get to see the 16th hole in showing two veterans the door on Thursday as the 52-year-old who has come from heartbreaks in the last three stroke play legs of the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) gets a chance for his first title of the year after making the finals of the ICTSI Match Play Villamor Championship.

The four-time Order of Merit winner eliminated Gerald Rosales in the quarterfinals in the morning, 4&3, before returning at high noon—under strength-sapping heat—to bundle out the long-hitting, former Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla, 5&3.

“I am so exhausted,” Lascuña said after using strong starts to dispose of his formidable foes and arrange a title clash with Filipino-German Keanu Jahns, who ousted former national champion LJ Go, 2&1, in the other semifinal. “But I still have enough left [for the finals].”

Jahns, the 24th seed who upset No. 1 Guido Van Der Valk in the quarterfinals, will also be looking for his first title as a pro. He finished second twice on the PGT, the last coming at Apo in 2019 when he checked in three strokes behind Lascuña.

Harmie Constantino and amateur Rianne Malixi, meanwhile, arranged a title clash in the ladies side of the event after eliminating Marvi Monsalve, 6&4 and No. 1 Chihiro Ikeda 3&2, respectively.

“I’ve been playing well and my swing feels good,” Jahns said when asked of his chances against practically the hottest player the last two months on tour.

