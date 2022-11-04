Last option Miranda rescues Bombers

The guy who made the shot that pulled Jose Rizal University (JRU) out of a three-game slide was actually the last person coach Louie Gonzalez had in mind.

“We all know there would be switches in the last play. [He] was actually the last option,” Gonzalez said.

Agem Miranda took the shot anyway.

And when you’re at fifth place needing every win you can get in a frantic Final Four chase, who’s to complain?

With 2.6 seconds remaining in the game, Miranda took a pass and buried a jumper as JRU hammered out a 61-60 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Arena.

“Two defenders went to (John) Amores so he took JL’s (Delos Santos) pass. In that situation, he was the best possible guy to take the shot,” Gonzalez said.

The Bombers coach said he pulled aside his double-double machine for a talk after JRU’s 74-49 loss to Mapua last Wednesday.

“We had a long talk. My rotations really changed in the last few games,” he said. “I talked to him in front of the team on why his minutes were limited. I told him I expect him to do a certain role.” Miranda finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In Friday’s other game, San Sebastian tripped Arellano, 71-66.

Read Next