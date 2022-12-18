Letran wins third straight NCAA title, routs Benilde

ANTIPOLO—Letran claimed its third consecutive championship after rolling past College of St. Benilde, 81-67, in Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Finals on Saturday at Ynares Center here.

The Knights captured the league’s first three-peat since 2018 when the San Beda Red Lions completed the feat in Season 94.

King Caralipio led Letran with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds—a performance that earned him the Finals MVP plum.

Brent Paraiso added 16 points while Kobe Monje returned and scored 11 for the Knights, who missed the services of star guard Fran Yu due to suspension.

Season MVP Will Gozum got tossed in the fourth quarter after a disqualifying foul, finishing with only 10 points and two rebounds.

Miggy Corteza paced the Blazers, who failed to end their 20-year title drought, with 14 points and seven rebounds.

