Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeSportLongtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman dies at 66
Sport

Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman dies at 66

admin
By admin
0
52


Fred Hickman

Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman. Photo screen grabbed from YES Network Twitter

Tributes are pouring in for longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman, who died Wednesday at age 66.

No cause of death was reported.

Hickman co-anchored “Sports Tonight” with Nick Charles beginning in 1980, CNN’s alternative to ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” Hickman was also the first person to appear on air for the YES Network in March 2002.

“Fred was a joy to work with and a joyful person,” New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said in a statement. “A total pro that you felt comfortable with knowing he would lead you the right way on the air. He was the first voice ever heard on YES and his professionalism put us on the right track, a track we are on all these years later.”

Hickman later would host the first version of “Inside the NBA” on TBS and also worked at ESPN.

“I was the only female anchor at CNN Sports, and Fred was such a welcoming presence…always with a laugh, a quip, a story…and supremely talented. ” ESPN’s Hannah Storm posted to Twitter.

Hickman’s church, St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Tallahassee, Fla., announced his passing Wednesday night.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS:

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Ravi Shastri Expecting Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh To Shine In India T20I Series Against New Zealand
Next article
After Meta, Twitter THIS Tech Company Starts Firing Employees
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman dies at 66

admin
By admin
0
52


Fred Hickman

Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman. Photo screen grabbed from YES Network Twitter

Tributes are pouring in for longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman, who died Wednesday at age 66.

No cause of death was reported.

Hickman co-anchored “Sports Tonight” with Nick Charles beginning in 1980, CNN’s alternative to ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” Hickman was also the first person to appear on air for the YES Network in March 2002.

“Fred was a joy to work with and a joyful person,” New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said in a statement. “A total pro that you felt comfortable with knowing he would lead you the right way on the air. He was the first voice ever heard on YES and his professionalism put us on the right track, a track we are on all these years later.”

Hickman later would host the first version of “Inside the NBA” on TBS and also worked at ESPN.

“I was the only female anchor at CNN Sports, and Fred was such a welcoming presence…always with a laugh, a quip, a story…and supremely talented. ” ESPN’s Hannah Storm posted to Twitter.

Hickman’s church, St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Tallahassee, Fla., announced his passing Wednesday night.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS:

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Ravi Shastri Expecting Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh To Shine In India T20I Series Against New Zealand
Next article
After Meta, Twitter THIS Tech Company Starts Firing Employees
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677