Luis Scola named Fiba World Cup 2023 ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Argentina star Luis Scola will be a huge part of the Fiba World Cup 2023, which will be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, after being named Global Ambassador.

Scola, the World Cup’s second all-time top scorer with 716 points, is set to help in the promotion of the 2023 edition, which tips off on August 25 next year. He will be part of the draw ceremony next year.

The 42-year-old Argentinian played five World Cups from 2002 to 2019, winning two silver medals in his first appearance and last stint three years ago. He is tied with Brazilian great Ubiratan Pereira Maciel having the most games played with 41.

“I’m truly honored to be a World Cup Global Ambassador and to take on this new role,” Scola said. “I always wanted to represent Argentina, to sing the national anthem before games and to play alongside so many amazing players, and for great coaches. We always set out to win tournaments, but the most important thing was to give our best, to be good role models and to play for our country.”

Scola, who also won an Olympic gold medal with Manu Ginobli in the 2004 edition in Athens, is honored to still take part in Fiba’s biggest event, this time as an ambassador.

“Being part of our Golden Generation with so many amazing players has also been a very special experience. To play every summer was also a priority because it helped me maintain my fitness for the following season. We had amazing victories. While there were some disappointing results, we won a lot more than we lost and learned many life lessons along the way.” the former NBA player said.

“Maybe the biggest was that with perseverance, togetherness and a shared vision, a team can achieve more than is expected. If all players, all teams, take that approach next year, this is going to be another unforgettable World Cup across the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.”

Scola, who played in the NBA from 2007 to 2017 with five different teams, once went up against the Gilas Pilipinas in the World Cup 2014 in Spain, where he was posterized by Gabe Norwood but Argentina still got the last laugh, 85-81.

The Philippines have unveiled its local ambassadors, headed by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and the players from Gilas 2013-14.

