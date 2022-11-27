Luisita shoots ahead by two

Baguio—Benjie Sumulong fired a one-under-par 68 worth 35 points and Marty Ilagan added 30 as Luisita opened a two-point lead over Manila Southwoods at the start of the Fil-Championship division of the 72nd Fil-Am Men’s invitational at Camp John Hay Golf Club on Sunday.
Dan Cruz and Rodel Mangulabnan submitted 29s for 123 points to keep Southwoods at bay after the Carmona-based squad assembled 121 on the 34 of Raul Miñoza, 30 of Junjun Plana, 29 of Theody Pascual and 28 of Manfred Guangko.
Riviera is a distant third with 111 followed by Mamala Bay with a 106 and Leeward Filam of Hawaii, which turned in 92.
In the Am-A division, Bibak NY/NJ iGolfers collected 79 points for a 160 two-round aggregate. Herbert Donglasan led all scorers with 34. Diman Felipe, Ramon Gaoat and John Dangos assisted with 18, 15 and 12, respectively.
Running second is Pradera Verde (81-151), with Willy Cabalce shooting 24, Bobby Inigo 23, Butch Bakunawa 18 and Jojo Mercado 16.
