Madan Lal Questions Mohammed Shami’s Snub From India’s T20I Squad For Marquee Tournament

Ex-India cricketer Madan Lal expressed has questioned the decision to snub Mohammed Shami from the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 15-man squad. Although the experienced Indian pacer failed to make the cut, he will travel to Australia as a standby.

After last year’s T20 World Cup, Shami was out of India’s T20I scheme but after the team’s poor show in Asia Cup 2022, he has been recalled to the team for South Africa and Australia T20I series. Madan Lal suggested that Shami should have been picked in the T20 WC squad as the conditions in Australia are going to help him.

Madan Lal opines Mohammed Shami is crucial for big games

The 32-year-old has played only 17 T20Is for the tricolour after making his international debut in 2013. In IPL 2022, the 32-year-old claimed 20 wickets in 16 matches and played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans’ title triumph in their maiden season.

Speaking to IANS, Madan Lal said, “He (Shami) is your big match bowler. And in Australia he could be really important. I don’t understand why he is not in the 15-man squad. He is a kind of bowler who, in the first three overs, can get you wickets.”

Mohammed Shami would thrive in Australian conditions, predicts Madan Lal

“I am happy that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back in the team. Their fitness will be monitored in upcoming series as well. Arshdeep Singh is learning well, Bhuvi is also there but India should have added Shami in the squad. He is your experienced bowler and conditions Down Under can help him.”

“See you need a good bowling unit if you want to win the tournament. No matter if your team scores 180 but you do not have good bowling to defend it. They (India) picked three spinners for Australia. I don’t think spinners can get many benefits out there. On one odd day or wicket, they can be useful but for the entire tournament, you need a solid pace bowling unit there in Australia.

