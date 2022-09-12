Mark Boucher To Step Down As South Africa’s Head Coach After ICC T20 World Cup 2022

South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher has decided to resign from his post after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Mark Boucher was appointed the head coach in December 2019 and was supposed to stay till ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The former wicket-keeper batter was renowned for his wicket-keeping skills as he finished with 998 dismissals.

Mark Boucher as per reports has been approached by IPL franchises for a coaching role. Boucher has been magnificent as the team has had a remarkable Test Campaign currently, the team is 2nd on World Test Championship Table. Cricket South Africa (CSA) would be worried as at the 11th hour they have to find another Coach; as their World Super League Points aren’t that encouraging.

Cricket South Africa on Mark Boucher

CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki commented: “We would like to thank Mark for the time and effort he has invested in South African cricket as the Head Coach over the past three years. He has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas.”

“We are extremely grateful to him for the work he has done and would like to wish him well with the next chapter of his career.”

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added: “We are deeply saddened by Mark’s decision to leave us but we also understand and respect his wishes. He is a Proteas legend and has done so much for the game in our country, both on the field and over the last three years off it, which we highly appreciate.

“He has built a sound platform for South Africa to flourish in all three formats and I’m sure we will see the results of that at the T20 World Cup next month. He has a settled squad already, one that is growing in confidence, and we look forward to watching them in their important series in India before they head to Australia.”

Mark Boucher A Man of Crisis

Mark Boucher had come into a coaching setup where the team was in deep trouble. Proteas had lost Test Series against India by 3-0 and there were a lot of problems going on. Boucher was someone who always supported the players in tough times. In 2021, Boucher was alleged by Social Justice of supporting racism during his career; however, those charges were removed.

Boucher has been terrific in his tenure as he almost took South Africa to the Semis of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The team was gelling and there was a killer attitude from the players. The bowling unit become so powerful that they can win the match on a flat deck. Boucher’s greatest achievements would be winning ODI Series against Australia in 2020 & winning Test Series against Champion India in 2021.

