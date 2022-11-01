Maroons try to creep closer to No. 1

University of the Philippines (UP) has beaten every team in the field this season, and coach Goldwyn Monteverde wants to make sure that his Fighting Maroons never let up until they get the job done.

“We should gather as much wins as we could to enter the Final Four and get that shot again in the Finals,’’ said Monteverde after his Maroons pulled out a 75-63 win over National University (NU) to get back the only loss dealt to them thus far in Season 85 of the UAAP men’s basketball championship.

They intend to inch closer to the Final Four against Adamson on Wednesday after firming up their hold of the lead with a 7-1 record, and their match against the Falcons set at 1 p.m. at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City is not at all a stroll in the park judging from the way the Maroons triumphed in the first round.

Zavier Lucero scored 15 points in an 87-78 overtime win, which was only forged after the UP defense held the Falcons to just four points in extension.

And while UP seeks to inch closer to No. 1, the scramble for the second twice-to-beat privilege in the semifinals gets tighter as Ateneo and National battle in the 6:30 p.m. contest.

With a 5-2 record, the Blue Eagles, who were shot down in the Finals by the Maroons last season that ended a four-year reign, can gain some breathing room on the Bulldogs with a win as NU is just half-a-game behind in third with a 5-3 card.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin knows that the long break could serve them in good stead.

“The more preparation time you give our coaching staff, the better off we are, and the players don’t always like that because they know it’s a grind,’’ said Baldwin after his Eagles closed the first round with a convincing win over the University of the East Warriors, 91-76, last Oct. 23 before going on a forced break when the Oct. 29 playdate was wiped out by Typhoon “Paeng.”

“But they also trust the coaching staff as we trust them, and since we are in the process of getting better, more preparation time will help us do that,’’ said Baldwin.

Revitalized Far Eastern (3-5) battles La Salle (3-4) in the 4:30 p.m. game while University of Santo Tomas (1-6) and University of the East (3-5) open a heavy four-game schedule in the 11 a.m. game. INQ

Read Next