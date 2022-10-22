Matthew Wright has best game yet in Japan B.League as Kyoto wins

MANILA, Philippines—Matthew Wright and Kyoto Hannaryz dominated Niigata Albirex, 95-77, thanks to a stellar outing from the Filipino import on Saturday in the Japan B. League at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright finally found his rhythm in Japan, finishing with 16 points, five assists and three rebounds in an efficient 4-for-11 shooting for Kyoto, which won back-to-back.

Former NBA player Cheick Diallo also stuffed the stat sheet for Hannaryz with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Bobby Ray Parks, meanwhile, emerged victorious in his showdown against Dwight Ramos as Nagoya Diamond Dolphins buried Levanga Hokkaido, 107-83, in at Dolphins Arena.

Despite scoring only two points, five rebounds and two assists, Parks and the Dolphins notched the win over Hokkaido, who drew 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Dwight Ramos.

Coty Clarke did the heavy lifting for Nagoya with a double-double of 36 points and 11 rebounds.

San-En Neophoenix, meanwhile, blew past Osaka Evessa, 77-69, at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Thirdy Ravena played floor general in San-En’s win with six points and nine assists.

His brother Kiefer, however, did not have the same fate on Saturday as his team, Shiga Lakes got a drubbing in the hands of Chiba Jets, 103-59, at Funabishi Arena.

Kiefer tallied nine markers, four boards and three dimes in the loss.

Over at Hiroshima Sun Plaza, the Hiroshima Dragonflies squeaked past the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 65-59.

Justine Baltazar was not fielded in Hiroshima’s win while Dwayne Evans powered the Dragonflies with 24 markers and 12 boards.

Andrew Randall was the high-point man for Nagoya with 19 points.

Like Baltazar, Jay Washington was also not given any playing time in the Ryukyu Golden Kings’ 71-69 win against Akita Northern Happinets at CNA Arena.

Jack Cooley powered Ryukyu with 14 markers and 12 boards.

Stanton Kidd had a double-double in a losing effort with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

DIVISION 2 RESULTS

Kobe Paras also made debut for Altiri Chiba in their 75-66 victory against the Kagawa Five Arrows at Gold’s Gym Makuhari Bay Park Arena.

The former University of the Philippines standout played 12 minutes while scoring nine markers, two assists and one block for Chiba.

Brandon Ashley, however, was the main role of the Chiba win with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

On the other end, Kagawa enforced Roosevelt Adams off the bench as he finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Rising Zephyr Fukuoka trampled Fukushima Firebonds, 92-71, at Fukushima Toyota Crown Arena.

Greg Slaughter made the most of his starter role for Fukuoka with 10 points, six boards and two assists.

The Nishinomiya Starks dealt Nagasaki Velca a close loss, 100-95, at Nishinomiya Central Gymnasium.

Jordan Heading served as Velca’s silver lining in the loss with 10 points, five assists and four boards.

