Michael Vaughan Sends Ashes Warning To Australia After England Beat South Africa

England Cricket Team‘s dominant home summer has been a huge achievement for Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum. The duo has made sure that they stick to the attacking mindset rather than getting into a shell. The hosts have been quite powerful and were ready for all sorts of uphill challenges. The peculiarity of England’s Test team was that they found a different match-winner and weren’t dependent on a particular individual.

England should keep their feet on the ground as they have a long rally ahead to get crowned as World Test Champions. The hosts are officially knocked out of World Test Championship Final after a poor start. The hosts have to keep winning as momentum is everything in Test Cricket.

Michael Vaughan on Ashes 2023

Michael Vaughan has started playing mind games ahead of the Ashes 2023.”In the space of seven Test matches England have sent a message to me and to many others” former captain Vaughan told the Daily Telegraph.

“At the start of April, if you had said they had a chance to win back the Ashes next year we would have said there was no way they could do it”.

“But, on the back of a remarkable summer of Test cricket, it is clear: England can regain the urn next summer.“

“Australia will respect the aggressive way that England have played this summer. And they will fear it too, knowing that England can attack and are so dangerous from all positions”.

“The England side who Australia meet next summer will be nothing like the side who lost 4-0 Down Under last winter. It could be an incredible summer of cricket”.

“The Australians will think that England have no chance against their attack playing like this, but I think it is the way to unsettle them.”

“When Australia have lost in recent times it has been against teams who have played aggressively against them in their own backyard. Australia like to be able to dictate the pace and tempo of a game” He concluded

England’s Attacking Approach

The highlight of England’s Summer was that attacking mindset. We should not forget that the batters were very keen to rotate the strike which perturbs the bowlers a lot. The likes of Bairstow & Root have made sure that they play long innings in a steep run chase.

Brendon McCullum would be pretty impressed as this is his 1st National Coaching Stint. He would be aware of Anderson & Broad who are almost at the end of the career; ECB badly needs pacers who can bowl long spells as Broad & Anderson won’t play till 50 years of age.

